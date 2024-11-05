



Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has issued a stern warning regarding the consequences for individuals providing shelter to terrorists. In a statement made on November 5, 2024, Sinha declared that "houses of those providing shelter to terrorists will be razed to the ground," emphasizing that there will be "no compromise" on this issue.





This announcement aligns with ongoing efforts by the authorities to combat terrorism in the region. Sinha's remarks reflect a hardline stance, indicating that strict actions will be taken against anyone found harbouring terrorists, with home demolitions being a key aspect of this policy.





The approach has been characterized by some as "bulldozer justice," suggesting a controversial method of enforcing law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.







