



Discussions are underway as an Indian defence delegation prepares to visit Brazil, focusing on several key defence projects, including the TEJAS, Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs), and the Embraer C-390 Millennium transport aircraft. This visit, scheduled for December 8-9, 2024, aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and explore potential collaborations in aerospace and military technology.





Brazil is considering the TEJAS as a potential addition to its air force. The TEJAS is noted for its advanced avionics, agility, and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for modernizing Brazil's aging fleet of fighter aircraft. The Brazilian Air Force has expressed interest in various fighter options, and discussions indicate that the TEJAS could meet their operational needs.





Alongside the TEJAS, Brazil is also interested in India's Akash missile system. This missile system is designed to enhance air defence capabilities and could complement Brazil's existing military assets, particularly as they modernize their defence infrastructure.





The Embraer C-390 Millennium is a multi-role transport aircraft developed by Embraer, which has garnered attention from India as part of its efforts to modernize its transport fleet. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to acquire 40-80 medium transport aircraft, and discussions may lead to joint manufacturing initiatives in India through partnerships with local companies like Mahindra. The C-390's capabilities include tactical airlift operations, making it a suitable alternative to older models like the C-130.





The strengthening of defence ties between India and Brazil reflects a broader trend of increasing military collaboration between nations seeking enhanced security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. President Lula da Silva of Brazil has emphasized the importance of deepening ties with India across various sectors, including defence and aerospace. This partnership not only aims to bolster each country's military capabilities but also fosters economic cooperation through technology transfers and joint manufacturing initiatives.





In summary, the upcoming discussions will likely pave the way for significant advancements in Indo-Brazilian defence relations, with potential agreements on aircraft procurement and missile systems that align with both nations' strategic objectives.







