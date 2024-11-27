



The Indian Army has successfully installed optical fibre connectivity at two of its most remote outposts in the Ladakh region: Siachen Glacier and Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO). This initiative is aimed at enhancing high-speed broadband connectivity in these challenging terrains, which are situated at elevations exceeding 18,000 feet.





This marks the first time that optical fibre cables have been laid across the rugged and harsh terrain of Siachen and DBO, areas known for their extreme weather conditions and difficult accessibility.





The installation is expected to significantly improve communication capabilities for the Indian Army, facilitating better coordination and operational efficiency in one of the world's highest and coldest battlefields.





The army's 14 Corps highlighted the arduous efforts of its signal personnel, who navigated treacherous crevasses and endured severe cold to ensure seamless connectivity. Their perseverance was crucial in overcoming the formidable challenges posed by the environment.





The Siachen Glacier has been a focal point for military operations since Operation Meghdoot in 1984, when India took control of strategic positions on the glacier. The recent advancements in connectivity come at a time when the region is under heightened focus due to its strategic importance near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with Pakistan. Additionally, there are ongoing infrastructure developments, including a new road to DBO, which will further enhance logistical support for troops stationed in these remote areas.





This critical infrastructure development not only reflects technological progress but also underlines the Indian Army's commitment to maintaining operational readiness in extreme conditions.







