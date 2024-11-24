



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has begun a three-day official visit to Italy from November 24 to 26, 2024. He was welcomed in Rome by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, along with officials from the Foreign Ministry.





During his visit, Jaishankar will participate in several significant events:





He will travel to Fiuggi, Italy, to attend the Outreach session of this meeting, where India has been invited as a guest country. This marks an important opportunity for India to engage with other major economies on global issues.





Jaishankar is set to attend the 10th edition of this dialogue in Rome, organized by the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event aims to address security and socio-economic challenges in the Mediterranean region.





He will inaugurate the new premises of the Indian Embassy in Rome, reflecting the strengthening ties between India and Italy.





This visit follows Jaishankar's previous trip to Italy in November 2023, where he discussed strategic partnerships and signed agreements on migration and cultural cooperation with his Italian counterpart.







