



The Indian Navy is reportedly on the verge of testing a new long-range anti-ship ballistic missile capable of striking targets nearly 1,000 kilometers away. This development means that the missile could potentially hit Karachi from Mumbai, significantly enhancing India's naval strike capabilities in the region.





The missile is designed to engage targets at distances close to 1,000 kilometers, which allows for strategic strikes against maritime threats.





It is specifically classified as an anti-ship missile, indicating its primary function is to target naval vessels effectively.





It is designed to be launched from both warships and shore-based locations, providing flexibility in deployment.

The development of this missile comes amid increasing tensions in the region, particularly with neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan, which have also been enhancing their missile capabilities.

The test is expected to occur soon from the eastern coast of India, marking a critical step in advancing the nation's military technology and operational readiness.





The ability to strike Karachi from Mumbai represents a substantial shift in the balance of power in the Indian Ocean region, providing India with a robust deterrent against potential maritime aggression.





As geopolitical dynamics evolve, such military enhancements are likely to play a crucial role in India's defence strategy and its ability to project power across the Indian Ocean. The successful deployment of this missile could also lead to increased naval exercises and collaborations with allied nations, further solidifying India's position as a key player in regional security.





