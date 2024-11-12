



China has officially unveiled its new J-35A stealth fighter jet at the Zhuhai Air Show, marking a significant advancement in its military aviation capabilities. This event, which runs from November 12 to 17, 2024, coincides with the 75th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and showcases a range of cutting-edge military technology.





The J-35A is developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and represents a decade-long effort to enhance China's air combat capabilities. It is designed primarily for land-based operations but is expected to have a carrier-based variant, the J-35, for use on China's expanding fleet of aircraft carriers.





The aircraft resembles the U.S. F-35 in its radar-evading design and is described as a "medium-sized stealth multi-role fighter." It is engineered for both air superiority and ground attack missions, enhancing China's tactical flexibility in high-threat environments.





Analysts suggest that the J-35A may utilize advanced Chinese-designed engines, potentially enhancing its speed and operational range. Its stealth capabilities are critical for avoiding radar detection, allowing it to conduct missions without interception.





The introduction of the J-35A positions China as one of only two nations, alongside the United States, to operate multiple types of stealth fighters. This development is part of China's broader strategy to modernize its military and assert dominance in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly amid rising tensions with the U.S. and regional neighbours like Taiwan.





Zhuhai Air Show Highlights





The Zhuhai Air Show features not only the J-35A but also other advanced military technologies, including:





HQ-19 Anti-Ballistic Missile System Various unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) The Russian Su-57 stealth fighter making its debut at an overseas air show





This event reflects China's commitment to showcasing its military advancements and enhancing its defence capabilities in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.







