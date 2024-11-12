



India has launched its first-ever space exercise, Antariksha Abhyas – 2024, in New Delhi on November 11, 2024. This significant event is hosted by the Defence Space Agency and aims to enhance India's strategic capabilities in space, which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan described as a "critical enabler" for national security and operational effectiveness.





The exercise is designed to test and strengthen India's ability to secure its national interests in space, involving participation from all three branches of the armed forces: the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This tri-service collaboration underscores the importance of integrated operations in modern defence strategies.





As part of this initiative, the exercise will focus on various aspects of space operations, including satellite communication, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. The overarching goal is to ensure that India can effectively respond to emerging challenges in the space domain.







