



India's recent development and successful testing of hypersonic missiles marks a significant advancement in its military capabilities, positioning the country as a formidable player in global defence technology. This initiative is driven by several strategic considerations and has the potential to be a game changer for India's defence forces.





India's hypersonic missiles, capable of flying at speeds exceeding Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound), offer a critical deterrent against regional adversaries, particularly China and Pakistan. The ability to manoeuvre mid-flight allows these missiles to evade traditional missile defence systems, making them extremely difficult to intercept. This capability not only enhances India's offensive potential but also strengthens its nuclear deterrence credibility by ensuring that its nuclear arsenal can penetrate advanced defence systems deployed by adversaries.





The successful test of India's hypersonic missile, conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), signifies the country's entry into an elite group of nations that possess such advanced military technology, including the United States, Russia, and China. This achievement underscores India's growing technological prowess and its ability to develop indigenous solutions for modern military challenges. The missile's design allows it to carry various payloads over distances greater than 1,500 km, providing versatility across different branches of the armed forces.





Hypersonic missiles provide operational flexibility that traditional ballistic missiles lack. They can target time-sensitive threats and navigate through complex air defence environments due to their unpredictable flight paths. This agility makes them particularly effective against mobile targets or well-defended installations.





The capabilities of hypersonic missiles are applicable across all three branches of India's armed forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force. For instance, a naval variant could enhance India's ability to strike enemy warships from long distances with high precision, significantly boosting maritime security and deterrence capabilities in the Indian Ocean region.



