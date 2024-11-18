



Guyana has officially commissioned two Dornier aircraft from India as part of its efforts to enhance its defence capabilities. This move is aimed at bolstering the country's aerial surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, particularly in light of regional security concerns.





The acquisition of these aircraft is significant for Guyana, which has been focusing on modernizing its defense forces. The Dornier aircraft, known for their versatility and reliability, will play a crucial role in maritime patrol and border security operations. This development reflects a growing defence partnership between Guyana and India, emphasizing cooperation in military and strategic areas.





The commissioning ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from both nations, highlighting the importance of this collaboration. This initiative not only strengthens Guyana's defence posture but also aligns with India's broader strategy of increasing its influence in the Caribbean region through defence diplomacy.







