



ISRO is preparing to launch the GSAT-N2 satellite, also known as GSAT-20, using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. This mission, set for the second quarter of 2024, marks ISRO's first commercial launch with SpaceX and is part of a broader initiative to enhance internet connectivity in India, particularly in-flight internet services.





The GSAT-N2 satellite weighs approximately 4,700 kg and is designed to operate in the Ka-band frequency range, providing high-throughput satellite (HTS) capabilities with a throughput of around 48 Gbps. It features 32 user beams—8 narrow spot beams focused on the Northeast region and 24 wide spot beams covering the rest of India.





The satellite has a projected operational lifespan of 14 years.





GSAT-N2 aims to provide comprehensive coverage across India, including remote areas like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. This will significantly improve broadband services and facilitate in-flight internet connectivity for passenger aircraft.





Currently, in-flight internet services are restricted in Indian airspace; however, recent regulatory changes now permit such services above an altitude of 3,000 meters. Once GSAT-N2 is operational, it will enable airlines to offer consistent internet access during flights over India, which has been a significant gap in service provision.





Service providers will need to secure licenses and install necessary equipment on aircraft before these services can commence following the satellite's launch. Notably, Viasat Inc., a U.S.-based satellite communications company, plans to utilize GSAT-N2 for providing maritime and in-flight connectivity in India.





The launch will take place from Cape Canaveral, USA. The decision to use SpaceX's Falcon 9 was driven by the satellite's weight, which exceeds the capacity of ISRO's own launch vehicles. The commercial operation is being managed by ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).





The GSAT-N2 satellite represents a significant advancement in India's communication infrastructure, poised to enhance connectivity both in-flight and in underserved regions across the country.







