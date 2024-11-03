



China’s newest stealth fighter is expected to be officially unveiled at a major air show this month, announcing its entry into service.





Yue Gang, a retired colonel, said it was “very likely” that the plane would be officially unveiled at the show in Zhuhai in the southern province of Guangdong.





The state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China posted a series of photos and videos of the prototype, the FC-31 Gyrfalcon, on social media on Thursday, marking the 12th anniversary of the aircraft’s maiden flight.





Chinese expert claim that the FC-31 is the Chinese equivalent of Lockheed Martin’s fifth-generation F-35 Lightning-II. Its entry into service would make China the second country after the United States to have two types of stealth aircraft.





China’s other stealth fighter, the J-20, entered service in 2017.





China's military is preparing to unveil its second stealth fighter, the FC-31 Gyrfalcon, at the upcoming Zhuhai Air Show, which runs from November 12 to November 17, 2024. This event marks a significant milestone in China's military aviation capabilities, as the FC-31 is designed to compete with the U.S. F-35 Lightning II.





The Zhuhai Air Show has historically been a platform for China to debut new military hardware; for instance, the J-20 stealth fighter made its public debut there in 2016.





The FC-31's introduction would position China as the second country after the United States to operate two types of stealth fighters, enhancing its military capabilities and demonstrating significant advancements in its aerospace technology.





The FC-31 Gyrfalcon, also known as the J-31 or J-35, is a fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft developed by China's Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. Here are its key features:

Key Features of The FC-31 Gyrfalcon

Approximately 16.9 meters (55.4 feet) in length, with a wingspan of about 11.5 meters (37.7 feet) and a height of 4.8 meters (15.7 feet). The aircraft utilizes stealth coatings instead of "baked-in" fibre-mat materials, enhancing its low-observable capabilities against various radar types.

Initially powered by Klimov RD-93 turbofans, it is expected to be equipped with the domestically developed Guizhou WS-19 engine, providing a maximum thrust of 10 tons-force (98.1 kN). Capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 1.8 (approximately 2,222 km/h or 1,381 mph). Range is estimated at around 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) .

Cockpit Features a state-of-the-art glass cockpit with multifunction displays and a helmet-mounted display system, enhancing pilot situational awareness. It is expected to be equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar for superior target detection and tracking capabilities, allowing engagement of multiple targets simultaneously .

The stealth jet can carry a maximum payload of approximately 8,000kg (18,000 lbs), with internal munitions capacity of around 2,000kg (4,400 lbs). There are 6 external hardpoints for additional weaponry. Primary armaments include PL-10 short-range missiles and PL-12 medium-range air-to-air missiles, with the ability to carry up to four PL-21 missiles internally .

The FC-31 is designed as a multirole fighter intended to complement the J-20 in China's air force capabilities while replacing older models like the J-10 and J-11 . Its design aims to enhance China's competitive edge in modern aerial combat.







