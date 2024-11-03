



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the ongoing situation between India and China regarding military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He noted that both nations have made "some progress" in this area, particularly emphasizing the recent disengagement of troops at Depsang and Demchok as significant initial steps toward restoring normalcy after years of heightened tensions.





Jaishankar confirmed that Indian and Chinese troops have begun to disengage from their positions in Depsang and Demchok, marking a critical phase in efforts to de-escalate the military standoff that has persisted since 2020. He described this as a necessary first step towards ending hostilities along the LAC.





Following this disengagement, Jaishankar highlighted that the next priority would be de-escalation, which will only proceed once India is assured of reciprocal actions from China. He stressed that restoring the situation to what it was in 2020 is essential for any further discussions on border management and patrolling protocols.





The progress achieved is attributed to extensive military and diplomatic negotiations over the past several months, which have finally culminated in an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the contested border areas. This breakthrough is seen as a pivotal moment in resolving longstanding issues that have strained bilateral relations.





Jaishankar acknowledged that rebuilding trust between the two nations will take time, especially given the "very disturbed" state of affairs over the past four years. He noted that both sides had positioned large numbers of troops along the border, which complicates the path to de-escalation and normalcy.





Furthermore, while the disengagement process has commenced, there remain significant challenges regarding troop withdrawal and the overall militarization of the frontier. Jaishankar indicated that while 75% of disengagement issues have been addressed, ongoing negotiations are crucial to resolve remaining concerns.





There are signs of progress in India-China relations concerning military disengagement, both nations must navigate complex challenges ahead to ensure lasting peace and stability along their shared border.







