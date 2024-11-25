

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu monk and leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, was arrested on November 25, 2024, by the Dhaka Police's Detective Branch at the airport. His detention occurred shortly after he led a significant protest rally in Rangpur on November 22, which condemned the rising violence against Hindus in the country.





Chinmoy Prabhu has been vocal about the increasing incidents of violence targeting the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, particularly following the political upheaval that led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. His activism included demands for better protections for minorities, including a tribunal to prosecute those who oppress them and the establishment of a dedicated ministry for minority affairs.





He is among 18 individuals charged with sedition for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag during a protest, an act that has drawn significant attention and criticism from various quarters. The charges against him are seen by many as politically motivated, aimed at suppressing dissent within the Hindu community amidst escalating tensions and violence against minorities in Bangladesh.





Following his arrest, Chinmoy was taken to an undisclosed location, raising concerns about his safety and treatment. Human rights organizations and activists have expressed alarm over this incident, viewing it as part of a broader pattern of repression against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has been urged to ensure the safety and rights of all citizens, including minorities.





The international community is closely monitoring this situation, with calls for transparency and justice regarding Chinmoy's arrest and the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. As protests erupt among Hindu activists in response to his detention, questions remain about the future of religious freedom and minority rights in the country.







