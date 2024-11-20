



Companies from Iran, Israel, China, Russia, and the United States are set to showcase their military equipment at an arms expo in Hanoi, Vietnam, from December 19-22, 2024. This event marks a significant occasion as it will feature defense firms from geopolitical rivals, including Iran and Israel, who have recently engaged in missile attacks and airstrikes against each other.





Vietnam's defense ministry has noted that nearly 200 companies from 27 countries have already reserved booths for the expo. This initiative is part of Vietnam's strategy to diversify its military supplies and reduce its long-standing reliance on Russian arms. The country has been actively seeking procurement deals with various nations, demonstrating its flexible diplomatic approach known as "bamboo diplomacy".





Notably, the expo will include major U.S. defence contractors like Boeing and Lockheed Martin, with Lockheed Martin reportedly in advanced negotiations to supply C-130 Hercules military transport planes to Vietnam. The participation of companies from Iran and China, who were absent from Vietnam's previous military fair in 2022, underscores the evolving dynamics of international defence cooperation.







