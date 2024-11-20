



Donald Trump attended the launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket, marking a significant event in the collaboration between the president-elect and Elon Musk. The launch took place on November 19, 2024, at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility in Texas. This was the sixth test flight of the Starship rocket, which aims to facilitate missions to the Moon and Mars.





The Starship rocket lifted off at approximately 5 PM local time (23:00 GMT), although it was delayed by about an hour. The launch showcased SpaceX's advancements in reusable rocket technology, despite a setback where the Super Heavy booster failed to land as planned and instead splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.





Trump's presence at the event marks his growing relationship with Musk, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump's political endeavours, contributing nearly $130 million to his campaign. Trump has appointed Musk as co-leader of a new government efficiency project aimed at reducing federal waste and regulations.





During this test flight, the Starship successfully reignited one of its engines in space for the first time and completed a daytime splashdown in the Indian Ocean. These milestones are critical for demonstrating the rocket's capabilities for future crewed missions.





The event reflects a deepening alliance between Musk and Trump, with Musk's influence expected to grow under a Trump administration that prioritizes space exploration. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also expedited its approval process for this launch, indicating potential regulatory changes that could favour SpaceX's ambitions.





Donald Trump secured a second term as President of the United States by winning 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who received 226 votes. Following his victory, President-elect Trump has moved swiftly to finalise his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025.







