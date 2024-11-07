



Israel's parliament has approved a controversial law allowing the deportation of family members of individuals labelled as "terrorists," particularly targeting Palestinian attackers. This legislation, passed on November 7, 2024, with a vote of 61 to 41, applies to both Palestinian citizens of Israel and residents of annexed East Jerusalem. It permits the expulsion of first-degree relatives—such as parents, siblings, or spouses—if they are found to have supported or failed to report knowledge of terrorist activities.





Individuals could be deported for periods ranging from 7 to 20 years, with the possibility of being sent to the Gaza Strip or other locations.





The law grants the interior minister authority over these deportations, and affected individuals will have the right to defend themselves in hearings. The minister must issue a decision within 14 days.





While it explicitly targets those who express support for or knowledge of attacks, its application in the occupied West Bank remains uncertain. The law does not strip Israeli citizens of their citizenship but allows for their temporary expulsion.





Experts predict that this law will face significant legal challenges in Israel's judicial system. Legal analysts, including Eran Shamir-Borer from the Israel Democracy Institute, argue that the law contradicts Israel's constitutional values and may be struck down by the Supreme Court based on precedents regarding deportation issues. Critics have labelled the legislation as "populist nonsense," suggesting that it is unlikely to be effectively enforced due to legal constraints against deporting Israeli citizens.





This legislative move comes amid ongoing conflict and heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas, particularly following escalations since October 7, 2023. The situation has resulted in significant casualties in Gaza and widespread displacement among its population. The law reflects a broader trend within Israeli politics towards more stringent measures against perceived threats related to terrorism.







