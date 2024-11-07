







The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned the recent abduction of Khalil Baloch and his sister, Laljan Pullan Baloch, by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan. This incident occurred on the night of November 5, 2024, marking the second forced disappearance of Khalil Baloch. Reports indicate that Laljan, a final-year nursing student, was assaulted during the incident, and her belongings were confiscated. Although she was later released, she has faced ongoing pressure to visit military camps for questioning.





The BYC expressed deep concern over the increasing targeting of Baloch women, emphasizing that enforced disappearances have become a daily threat in Balochistan, affecting individuals across all demographics—men, women, and children alike. They highlighted that such actions are carried out with impunity by state forces, instilling fear within the community. The committee is urging public support to resist these brutalities and is actively organizing protests against enforced disappearances, which they describe as a systematic violation of human rights in the region.





The BYC's statement reflects a broader pattern of repression in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances have been reported extensively. The committee's call to action aims to mobilize citizens against these human rights abuses and to raise awareness about the plight of the Baloch people under state oppression.







