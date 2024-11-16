



The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially cancelled the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) planned trophy tour for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in cities located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This decision comes in response to objections raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which expressed concerns over territorial integrity and political implications surrounding the tour.





The ICC directed the PCB to cancel the trophy tour that was set to take place from November 16 to 24, which included stops in Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad—areas within the disputed territory of PoK. The PCB had initially announced this tour on social media, promoting it as a way for fans to see the trophy lifted by Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2017 at The Oval.





The BCCI's objections were pivotal in this decision. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah condemned the PCB's announcement, emphasizing that conducting such a tour in PoK could be seen as political interference in sports. He urged the ICC to take appropriate action against the PCB for this move.





The cancellation of the tour adds to the uncertainty surrounding India's participation in the Champions Trophy, as India has stated it will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to security concerns. The ICC is currently awaiting a formal response from India regarding its stance on participating in matches scheduled for Pakistan.





With ongoing tensions and uncertainties, there are discussions about potentially hosting matches at neutral venues if India continues to refuse travel to Pakistan. This situation reflects broader geopolitical issues affecting cricketing relations between India and Pakistan, which have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13.





This development highlights the intricate relationship between sports and politics in South Asia, particularly concerning cricket, which is immensely popular in both India and Pakistan.







