



ISRO is actively working on developing made-in-India car sensors to reduce the automotive industry's reliance on imported components. This initiative was highlighted by ISRO Chairman S Somanath during the Bangalore Tech Summit held on November 20, 2024. He pointed out the contradiction in India's ability to manufacture high-quality sensors for rockets while the automotive sector remains dependent on imports for its sensor systems.





S Somanath emphasised that while India has successfully produced rocket sensors domestically, automotive sensors are still entirely imported. He expressed the need for collaboration between ISRO and the automotive industry to develop these sensors locally at a lower cost and in larger volumes.





The pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in supply chains, particularly in sensor availability, which disrupted automobile production. This has underscored the urgency of establishing a domestic manufacturing capability for sensors.





To facilitate this initiative, ISRO plans to organize workshops that will bring together industry stakeholders and experts from the space sector. The goal is to foster dialogue and collaboration to advance sensor technology development in India.





The discussions at the summit also included references to recent policy reforms by the government aimed at enhancing private sector participation in space technology, which could benefit the automotive sector as well. The Karnataka Space Tech Policy aims to position the state as a leader in space technologies, potentially benefiting local automotive manufacturers.





A representative from the automation sector working closely with the government said, “It is a good idea to work upon. This will help improve the automobile and technology sector in which Karnataka is taking giant leaps.”







