



ISRO is set to launch the European Space Agency's (ESA) PROBA-3 mission on December 4, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, India. This mission will utilize ISRO's PSLV-XL rocket to deploy two satellites into a highly elliptical orbit designed for studying the Sun's corona, the outer atmosphere of the Sun.





The primary goal of PROBA-3 is to observe the Sun's corona by creating an artificial solar eclipse through precision formation flying of two satellites. This method allows for continuous observation of solar phenomena, which is typically only possible during brief terrestrial total solar eclipses.





Satellites Involved: The mission consists of two satellites: Coronagraph Spacecraft: Weighing 340 kg, it will house the telescope for observing the corona. Occulter Spacecraft: Weighing 200 kg, it will block direct sunlight to enable clear observations.





The satellites will operate in a highly elliptical orbit ranging from approximately 600 km to 60,000 km above Earth, with an orbital period of about 19.7 hours. They will maintain a precise alignment within millimeters to facilitate uninterrupted observations during their six-hour observation phase at peak altitude.





PROBA-3 is noted as the world's first mission dedicated to precision formation flying. The satellites will autonomously maintain their formation, simulating a large rigid structure in space, which is crucial for achieving the mission's scientific objectives.





This mission highlights significant collaboration between ESA and ISRO, marking ESA's first launch from India since 2001. It aims to enhance understanding of solar activities and improve space weather forecasting capabilities.





The launch is highly anticipated as it represents a significant advancement in solar research and satellite technology, potentially paving the way for future multi-satellite missions and applications in space science.







