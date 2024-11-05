



Jaishankar Meets Wong for Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue: Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra on November 5, 2024, to co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD). This meeting is part of Jaishankar's visit to Australia from November 3 to 7, during which he will also inaugurate India’s fourth consulate in Brisbane and engage with various sectors including the Indian diaspora and business community.





During their discussions, Jaishankar and Wong emphasized advancing cooperation in key sectors such as science, technology, and clean energy. Wong highlighted the close partnership between India and Australia, indicating a mutual interest in enhancing bilateral relations.





In a related context, Jaishankar addressed concerns regarding recent vandalism of Hindu temples in Canada, describing the incidents as "deeply concerning." This statement came amidst rising tensions between India and Canada over diplomatic issues, which have implications for the Indian community in Australia as well.







