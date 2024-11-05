



A nine-member delegation from the South African Navy (SAN) led by RAdm (JG) Nevielie Kurt Howell, visited Headquarters Sea Training (HQST) at Southern Naval Command (SNC) from October 21 to 31, according to an official press release from the Ministry of Defence.





This visit, which took place on November 5, 2024, was aimed at strengthening bilateral naval training cooperation between the two nations. The focus of the discussions was on enhancing Operational Sea Training (OST) for ships, which is a critical aspect of naval preparedness and effectiveness.





The Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) organization in India, which oversees this training, plays a vital role in ensuring that naval and coast guard personnel are well-prepared for operational duties. Established in 1992, FOST is responsible for maintaining battle efficiency standards and provides training not only to Indian forces but also to friendly foreign navies. The headquarters in Kochi serves as a central hub for various training programs, ensuring that ships achieve the required performance standards before deployment.







