



During a recent session at the United Nations, Sudhanshu Trivedi, a member of the Rajya Sabha and spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), delivered a strong message regarding Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in response to remarks made by a Pakistani representative. Trivedi emphasized that J&K "was, is, and will remain an integral part of India," firmly rejecting Pakistan's attempts to discuss the territory during a debate focused on UN peacekeeping operations.





Trivedi accused Pakistan of spreading "rhetoric and falsehood" to divert attention from the agenda of the UN's Special Political and Decolonization Committee. He highlighted that recent democratic elections in J&K underscore its status as an integral part of India, stating that the people of the region have exercised their electoral rights and elected a new government. He urged Pakistan to refrain from such rhetoric, asserting that it would not change the facts regarding India's sovereignty over J&K.





In his address, Trivedi also pointed out that India's contributions to UN peacekeeping are significant, noting that India is one of the largest troop-contributing countries. He called for realistic mandates tailored to specific conflicts and emphasized the need for accountability in cases involving crimes against peacekeepers. His remarks were part of a broader Indian parliamentary delegation's engagement at the UN, which included discussions on various international issues.







