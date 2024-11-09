



DCX Systems has secured a significant export order valued at approximately ₹460.30 Crores (around USD 54.8 million) from Lockheed Martin Global Inc. This announcement was made on November 8, 2024, and marks a pivotal moment for DCX Systems as it seeks to enhance its reputation in the global defence sector.





The contract involves the supply of electrical assemblies, which are critical components in various defence systems.





This order follows a previous contract with Lockheed Martin worth ₹16.53 crore executed during FY24, which helped pave the way for this larger collaboration.





The new contract is expected to bolster DCX Systems' capabilities and establish it as a reliable supplier to major global defence contractors.





The company currently has an order book totalling ₹1,937 Crores, indicating a robust pipeline of future projects and growth potential in the defence sector.





This development aligns with India's defence sector ambitions, projected to reach a value of $70 billion by 2030, driven by initiatives like "Make in India" and increased foreign direct investment.





DCX Systems has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israeli Aerospace India Service Private Limited for supply and repair services, further enhancing its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.





This significant order not only reflects the growing collaboration between private Indian defence firms and international giants like Lockheed Martin but also underscores the increasing importance of indigenous manufacturing in India's defence landscape.







