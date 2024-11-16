



Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person talks on November 15, 2024, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru. This meeting aimed to address ongoing tensions between Japan and China, particularly regarding security issues in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.





Ishiba expressed "serious concerns" about China's military activities near Japan and emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which he described as critical for the international community. He also raised issues related to China's assertive stance in the South China Sea, as well as matters concerning Hong Kong and Xinjiang.





Both leaders agreed on the necessity of fostering a "mutually beneficial" relationship, acknowledging that despite their differences, continued dialogue is essential for managing tensions. Xi highlighted the significance of Japan-China relations beyond bilateral dimensions and called for cooperation to maintain global free trade and stable supply chains.





Ishiba urged Xi to enhance measures to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in China, especially following a recent incident involving a stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen. Xi assured that the safety of all foreign nationals, including Japanese citizens, would be prioritized.





The leaders discussed plans to expand cultural exchanges and maintain high-level economic dialogues. They agreed to work towards mutual visits by their respective foreign ministers to strengthen ties further.





This meeting comes at a time of heightened scrutiny on Japan-China relations, particularly as both nations assess the implications of the recent U.S. elections and potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy under President-elect Donald Trump. Ishiba's administration is also navigating challenges following a recent parliamentary election setback.







