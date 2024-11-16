



Anurag Srivastava has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Mauritius, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on November 16, 2024. Srivastava, a seasoned diplomat from the 1999 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the MEA, overseeing the Nepal-Bhutan division. He will succeed K. Nandini Singla in this role.





This appointment is significant given Mauritius's strategic position in the Indian Ocean and its historical ties with India, where a substantial portion of its population is of Indian descent. Approximately 70% of Mauritius's 1.2 million residents are of Indian origin, reflecting deep-rooted cultural connections between the two nations. The relationship has been characterized by strong political engagement and cooperation in various sectors, including maritime security and development assistance.





Srivastava's diplomatic career spans nearly 25 years, during which he has held various important positions, including serving as India's ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union from September 2016 to February 2020. He has also worked at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva and was involved in significant development projects in Sri Lanka while stationed in Colombo. His educational background includes degrees in engineering and business management, along with a postgraduate diploma in diplomatic studies from Oxford University.





His appointment comes at a time of political change in Mauritius, following a recent election where the opposition coalition won a decisive majority, which may influence India's diplomatic strategies in the region.







