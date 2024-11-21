



The situation in Kashmir is currently reported to be under control, according to Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the Srinagar Sector, P.K. Sharma. During the inauguration of the second edition of the CRPF Cup cricket tournament on November 20, 2024, he emphasized that all security agencies are collaborating effectively to maintain order in the region. Sharma stated, "The situation (in Kashmir) as we all know, is under control... All forces are working in synergy" .





The CRPF Cup, which will take place from November 20 to 28, features 16 teams, including 12 from Srinagar and two each from Budgam and Ganderbal districts. This initiative aims to foster connections with the youth of Kashmir through sports . Additionally, a football tournament is scheduled for next month, further promoting community engagement .







