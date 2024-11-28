



Project Kusha is India's ambitious initiative aimed at developing a state-of-the-art Long Range Air Defence System (LR-SAM), intended to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). This project is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in defence technology, particularly in air defence systems, and is being spearheaded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with an estimated budget of ₹21,700 crore.





Key Features of Project Kusha





The system is designed to detect and neutralise a variety of aerial threats, including cruise missiles, stealth aircraft, and drones. It will feature advanced long-range surveillance and fire control radars, providing comprehensive coverage and tactical advantage.

The performance metrics of project Kusha is expected to rival established systems like Israel's Iron Dome and Russia's S-400. It will incorporate multiple interceptor missiles with ranges of 150 km, 250 km, and 350 km, aiming for a high probability of kill rate—reportedly over 80% for single shots and over 90% when two missiles are fired in succession.



Project Kusha represents a strategic pivot from reliance on foreign systems, particularly the Russian S-400, which has faced delivery delays due to geopolitical tensions. The IAF plans to develop ten squadrons of this indigenous system, marking a shift towards self-sufficiency in defence capabilities.





The system will feature three types of long-range interceptor missiles with ranges of 150 km, 250 km, and 350 km. This variety allows for a comprehensive defensive shield against diverse aerial threats including drones, cruise missiles, and stealth aircraft.





It will incorporate sophisticated long-range surveillance and fire control radars capable of scanning airspace up to 500-600 km deep into enemy territory. This capability is crucial for early detection and engagement of threats.





The system boasts a single-shot kill probability of at least 80%, which can increase to approximately 98.5% when two different missiles are launched sequentially. This dual-launch capability significantly enhances the effectiveness of the defence system.





The dual-missile strategy allows for a substantial increase in the probability of kill (PK) against incoming threats. When two different interceptor missiles are launched sequentially, with a mere five-second gap, the kill probability can rise to approximately 98.5%. This is a notable improvement over the single-shot kill probability, which is around 85% for each missile.

By employing two different types of missiles, Project Kusha can engage multiple targets or provide a backup if the first missile fails to intercept. This layered approach ensures that even if one missile does not achieve its objective, the second has a high chance of success, thereby providing a more robust defence against sophisticated aerial threats such as stealth aircraft and cruise missiles.

The ability to launch different types of missiles allows for tailored responses based on the specific characteristics of the threat. For instance, one missile may be optimized for high-speed targets while another could be designed to engage low-altitude drones or cruise missiles, enhancing overall operational flexibility.

The quick succession of missile launches minimizes the time window during which an incoming threat can evade interception. This rapid response capability is crucial in modern combat scenarios where threats can emerge unexpectedly and require immediate action.





Comparison With S-400





Feature Project Kusha S-400 Triumf Interceptor Missiles Three types: 150 km, 250 km, 350 km Four types for varied threats Range of Engagement Up to 350 km Up to 400 km Single-Shot Kill Probability At least 85% Approximately 90% Dual-Missile Launch Capability Up to 98.5% with sequential launches Not specified Radar Systems Advanced long-range surveillance and fire control radars capable of scanning up to 600 km deep into enemy territory Multifunctional radar with long-range tracking capabilities Target Types Stealth fighters, drones, cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions Similar target types including ballistic missiles Development Focus Indigenous self-reliance Foreign procurement Deployment Timeline Expected by 2028-29 Already operational since 2007





Detailed Analysis of Capabilities

Interceptor Missiles: Project Kusha will feature three interceptor missiles with ranges of 150 km, 250 km, and 350 km, allowing it to engage various aerial threats at different distances. In contrast, the S-400 has four missile types designed for a broader range of targets.

Engagement Range: While both systems are designed for long-range engagement, the S-400 has a slight edge with a maximum range of up to 400 km compared to Kusha's maximum of 350 km. However, Kusha's multi-tiered approach allows for effective engagement at multiple ranges.

Kill Probability: Project Kusha aims for a single-shot kill probability of at least 85%, which can increase to approximately 98.5% when two different missiles are launched in quick succession. The S-400 is reported to have a kill probability around 90% but lacks detailed public data on dual-launch capabilities.

Radar Capabilities: The radar technology in Project Kusha is designed for advanced detection and tracking capabilities, scanning airspace up to 600 km deep into enemy territory. This is crucial for early warning and threat assessment. The S-400 also features advanced radar systems but specific comparative metrics are less publicly available.

Target Engagement: Both systems are capable of engaging a wide array of aerial threats including stealth fighters and drones. However, Project Kusha's design emphasizes its ability to counter modern threats effectively, akin to the operational scope of the S-400.



While Project Kusha aims to provide capabilities comparable to the S-400 system, there are notable differences.





The development of Project Kusha is crucial for several reasons:





It aligns with India's broader defence strategy under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting indigenous manufacturing and reducing dependency on foreign military technology.

The shift towards an indigenous air defence system also mitigates risks associated with international sanctions and supply chain disruptions, particularly given the ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting Russia's ability to deliver military hardware.





Once operational by 2028-29, Project Kusha will significantly bolster India's air defence network, providing robust protection against a range of aerial threats from potential adversaries like China and Pakistan.







