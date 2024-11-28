



IIT-Kanpur has introduced a significant advancement in radar-evading stealth technology named Anālakṣhya. This innovative system is designed to enhance the stealth capabilities of various platforms, including military aircraft and naval vessels, by effectively minimising their radar signatures.





Anālakṣhya employs advanced metamaterials that manipulate electromagnetic waves, allowing objects to evade detection by radar systems. Developed by IIT-Kanpur’s team of researchers and students, Anālakṣhya MSCS (Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System) is a textile-based broadband metamaterial microwave absorber. Its unique design absorbs radar waves across a wide spectrum, effectively neutralizing Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging systems.





Indian Air Force official examining the Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System

In an era dominated by radar surveillance, Anālakṣhya’s ability to absorb radar waves strengthens the survivability of equipment and personnel. It represents a critical asset in countering radar-guided threats and bolstering India’s defence infrastructure.





This capability enhances protection against radar-guided threats and provides modern warfare systems with unmatched stealth capabilities.





The technology is capable of functioning across a broad spectrum of radar frequencies, making it adaptable to various operational scenarios.





Primarily aimed at enhancing the stealth of defence equipment, the technology can be integrated into fighter jets, drones, and naval ships.





Beyond military uses, Anālakṣhya could also find applications in civilian sectors such as aviation and automotive industries, where reducing radar visibility might be beneficial.





The technology has been licensed to Meta Tattva Systems for manufacturing, paving the way for its deployment by the Indian Armed Forces.





The development of Anālakṣhya marks a critical milestone for India in the field of defence technology. By focusing on indigenous research and innovation, IIT-Kanpur aims to bolster national security and reduce dependence on foreign technologies. This breakthrough is expected to contribute significantly to the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, ensuring they remain competitive in modern warfare scenarios.





Anālakṣhya represents a promising step forward in stealth technology, reflecting India's growing expertise in advanced defence systems.







