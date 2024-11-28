



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Japan has been highlighted as a significant step in reinforcing the strong friendship between India and Japan. This visit, which took place on November 27, 2024, marked Misri's first official engagement in his current role and included a series of high-level meetings with Japanese officials.





During his visit, Misri co-chaired the inaugural round of the India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, focusing on strategic trade and technology. This dialogue emphasized the necessity for closer collaboration to safeguard economic interests and enhance resilient supply chains across various sectors. Both countries aimed to achieve "concrete results" through holistic cooperation in these areas, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India.





The discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics, including political relations, defence, security, economic cooperation, and people-to-people ties. Misri's interactions included meetings with key Japanese officials such as Takehiko Matsuo from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and Keiichi Ichikawa from the National Security Secretariat. These discussions were vital for reviewing ongoing projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project and exploring further collaboration in technology and research.





The MEA underscored that this visit not only reinforced the enduring friendship between India and Japan but also reflected shared values of mutual respect and commitment to regional stability. The dialogue is seen as a timely initiative to enhance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, addressing contemporary challenges in economic security and technological cooperation.







