



Recent reports from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) indicate a significant decline in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) over the past five years, with nearly a 75% decrease in encounters and casualties. This information was presented to a parliamentary committee, highlighting the effectiveness of government counter-terrorism strategies.





The MHA noted that there has been a substantial drop in terrorist incidents, casualties among security forces, and civilian deaths in J&K since 2018. This decline is attributed to enhanced security measures and intelligence operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks operating in the region.





The Indian government has implemented various initiatives to combat terrorism, including stricter laws against terror financing and the freezing of assets linked to terrorist activities. These measures have contributed to the overall reduction in violence and improved security conditions.





On counterterrorism, MHA informed that 57 individuals have been designated as terrorists since the amendment to the UAPA. They include Dawood Ibrahim, JeM chief Maulana Masood Ansari, LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, pro-Khalistans Arshdeep Singh, Goldy Brar, Lakhbir Singh and Wadhwa Singh. A total of 22 organisations have been declared 'unlawful association' while 45 outfits have been declared 'terrorist organisation', the panel was informed.





The recent data on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in India indicates significant progress in reducing incidents and the geographical spread of violence associated with Naxalism. Key statistics presented during a governmental review highlight the following:

73% Decline in Incidents: From 2018 to 2023, there was a remarkable 73% reduction in the number of LWE-related incidents. 86% Reduction Since 2010: When comparing the year 2023 to 2010, incidents decreased by 86%. The number of districts affected by LWE has dramatically fallen from 126 in 2014 to 38 in 2024. This represents a significant contraction of LWE influence across multiple states.

The number of districts classified as the worst affected by LWE has also seen a decline, dropping from 35 in 2014 to just 12 in 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the government's multi-faceted strategy—comprising development initiatives, law enforcement, and military operations—has been crucial in achieving these results. He noted that between 2014 and 2024, there was a 53% reduction in violent incidents and a 70% decrease in casualties among security personnel and civilians due to terrorist violence.





Despite the overall decline, security forces continue to conduct operations against remaining terrorist elements. Recent encounters have resulted in the deaths of terrorists, indicating that while numbers have decreased, threats still persist.





Enhanced intelligence gathering and community engagement have been pivotal in reducing violence. The government emphasizes maintaining pressure on terrorist groups while also addressing underlying issues that contribute to unrest in the region.







