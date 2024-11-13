



President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, has emphasized the critical nature of U.S.-India relations in determining the global balance of power in the coming years. He stated that these ties will dictate whether the future is characterized as a "century of light" or a "century of darkness".





Waltz, a former Green Beret and current U.S. Congressman from Florida, has been a vocal advocate for strengthening the strategic partnership between the United States and India. He believes that enhancing this relationship is essential not only for countering China's influence but also for promoting shared democratic values and economic interests . His remarks reflect a broader strategy that positions India as a key ally in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly against the backdrop of rising tensions with China and ongoing security challenges posed by the China-Pakistan axis.





As co-chair of the House India Caucus and a member of several key committees, including Armed Services and Foreign Affairs, Waltz has consistently pushed for formalising U.S.-India military cooperation. He argues that such an alliance would significantly bolster both nations' security capabilities while fostering economic ties, especially in critical areas like technology and pharmaceuticals . His vision includes leveraging India's large workforce to reduce U.S. dependency on China for essential goods and services .





Waltz's appointment signals a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy towards a more proactive engagement with India, which he views as vital for maintaining global stability and countering authoritarian regimes.







