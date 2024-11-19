



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made a significant advancement in military technology with the successful test-firing of its first long-range hypersonic missile on November 16, 2024. This achievement positions India among an elite group of nations, including the United States, Russia, and China, that possess such advanced capabilities. The missile was launched from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha and is designed to carry various payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 kilometers.





The hypersonic missile is capable of flying at speeds exceeding Mach 5 (over 6,174 km/h), with reports suggesting it can reach speeds up to Mach 9 or higher (approximately 11,000 km/h) during tests.





Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which follow predictable trajectories, hypersonic missiles can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them extremely difficult to detect and intercept.





The missile can carry various payloads, enhancing its versatility for different military applications. This capability allows it to target critical infrastructures in adversary nations quickly and effectively.





The missile utilizes scramjet propulsion, which allows for sustained combustion at hypersonic speeds. This air-breathing engine design is crucial for achieving the necessary velocities while maintaining control during flight.





Advanced aerodynamic configurations have been developed to ensure stability and control during hypersonic manoeuvres.





The successful test of this hypersonic missile enhances India's deterrence capabilities against regional threats, particularly from China and Pakistan. With the ability to strike key military targets in these countries within minutes—such as Islamabad in four minutes and Karachi in six minutes—the missile significantly alters the strategic landscape in South Asia.





The missile's speed and manoeuvrability provide India with a strategic advantage, complicating enemy defence planning and response times. This capability is particularly relevant given China's advancements in similar technologies.





By developing indigenous hypersonic technology, India not only strengthens its defence posture but also asserts its status as a major player in global military affairs. This development is seen as a counterbalance to China's growing military capabilities in the region.





India's recent successful test of a long-range hypersonic missile has significant strategic implications for its defence posture and regional dynamics. Here are the key aspects:





Enhanced Deterrence Against Adversaries





Rapid Response Capability: The hypersonic missile can reach speeds exceeding Mach 5, allowing it to strike targets in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China within minutes. For instance, it can hit Islamabad in approximately four minutes, which enhances India's ability to respond swiftly to threats and maintain a credible deterrent posture.





Evasion of Defence Systems: The manoeuvrability and speed of hypersonic missiles make them difficult to detect and intercept by existing missile defence systems. This capability complicates adversaries' defence strategies, particularly for Pakistan, which relies on its short-range ballistic missiles as part of its deterrence strategy.





Pre-emptive Strike Potential: With the ability to target high-value assets quickly, India could potentially employ these missiles for pre-emptive strikes against enemy missile systems, thereby undermining adversaries' capabilities before they can respond effectively.





Regional Power Dynamics





Shift In Strategic Balance: By joining the ranks of nations with hypersonic capabilities, India enhances its military stature in South Asia. This development is likely to alter the strategic calculations of both China and Pakistan, compelling them to reassess their military strategies and readiness.





Countering Chinese Influence: The hypersonic missile's capabilities serve as a counterbalance to China's growing military power in the region. As China continues to develop its own hypersonic technologies, India's advancements could deter aggressive postures from Beijing, particularly in contested areas like the Indian Ocean.





Strengthening Maritime Security: The missile enhances India's ability to project power across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a critical area for global trade and energy supplies. By securing vital shipping lanes and asserting dominance over maritime routes, India can protect its economic interests while deterring potential threats from naval forces of adversarial nations.





Potential Arms Race





Escalation of Military Competition: The introduction of hypersonic missiles into India's arsenal may trigger an arms race in South Asia, particularly with Pakistan responding by enhancing its own missile capabilities or adopting higher alert statuses for its nuclear arsenal. This escalation could undermine regional stability and increase the risk of miscalculations during crises.





Impact on Nuclear Deterrence: As India develops these advanced systems, it may influence Pakistan's nuclear strategy, prompting Islamabad to adapt its Full Spectrum Deterrence posture by increasing the mobility and readiness of its tactical nuclear weapons.





The DRDO's successful flight trial of India's first long-range hypersonic missile marks a pivotal moment in the nation's defence technology landscape. With its advanced speed, manoeuvrability, and payload capacity, this missile enhances India's deterrence capabilities significantly while placing it among the select few nations with such sophisticated military technology. As regional tensions continue to evolve, this development is expected to play a crucial role in shaping India's strategic defence initiatives moving forward.







