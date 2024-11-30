



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has clarified its position regarding the recent indictment of Gautam Adani and others in a bribery case by U.S. authorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian government was not informed in advance about the indictment, describing it as a private legal matter involving individuals and entities, rather than a governmental issue. He emphasized that the Indian government is not legally involved at this stage and has not received any requests for summons or arrest warrants related to the case.





The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain on charges including securities fraud and wire fraud. However, the indictment does not include allegations of bribery against them under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which has been a point of contention in media reports. The Adani Group has firmly denied any bribery charges, asserting that the allegations pertain solely to securities-related offenses.





Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi also commented on the indictment, clarifying that while there are serious allegations involving bribery related to solar energy contracts in India, neither Gautam nor Sagar Adani are named in the key bribery counts of the indictment. The charges against them focus on alleged securities fraud and conspiracy rather than direct involvement in bribery or corruption.





The Indian government's stance is that this case is a private legal issue between U.S. authorities and individuals from the Adani Group, with no current involvement from Indian officials or legal frameworks.







