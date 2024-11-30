



The Indian Navy is currently conducting its 15th annual training program in Mauritius, aimed at enhancing interoperability between the Indian and Mauritian armed forces. This initiative reflects India's commitment to strengthening defence ties with its maritime neighbours, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.





The training program focuses on improving operational coordination and effectiveness between the two navies, particularly in maritime special operations and joint exercises. This is part of a broader strategy to enhance regional security and cooperation.





The program includes various drills and exercises designed to foster collaboration and share best practices in naval operations. This year’s edition emphasizes real-time communication and joint operational tactics.





The training underscores the importance of India-Mauritius relations, showcasing India's role as a key partner in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean. It also aligns with India's broader strategic vision for regional stability and cooperation through initiatives like Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) .





This annual engagement not only strengthens military ties but also contributes to building a robust framework for cooperation against common security challenges, such as piracy and illegal fishing, which are prevalent in the region.







