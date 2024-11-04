



The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC) has condemned the recent violent disruptions at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, which occurred during a consular camp organized by the Indian High Commission. The OSGC described the incident as a "distressing reminder" of the need for understanding and mutual respect within the community. They emphasized that violence has no place in society and called for local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the events that transpired.





On November 3, 2024, protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with attendees at the temple, leading to physical altercations. This violence prompted significant reactions from various political figures in Canada, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, both of whom condemned the actions as unacceptable and reaffirmed the right of all Canadians to practice their faith freely.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also expressed deep concern over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada and urged the Canadian government to ensure protection for places of worship. They called for accountability regarding those involved in the violence, labelling it as acts perpetrated by "extremists and separatists".





The OSGC reiterated its commitment to fostering an environment of safety and respect among community members, regardless of their beliefs, while encouraging unity and compassion within the community.







