A violent incident occurred on November 3, 2024, at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, where pro-Khalistan terrorists attacked congregants. Eyewitness accounts and videos depict a chaotic scene where demonstrators wielded flagpoles and traffic cones, assaulting worshippers inside the temple. The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the attack, attributing it to "anti-India elements" and expressing concern for the safety of attendees at the consular camp held at the temple.

Canadian MP Kevin Vuong condemned the "violent disruption" that occurred outside the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, on Sunday. He criticized the Canadian government, particularly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for failing to protect the Hindu community from extremist violence. Vuong described Canada as having become a "safe harbour for radicals," referencing the involvement of Khalistani extremists in the incident, which he deemed alarming for Hindu Canadians.





The violence erupted during a consular camp organized by the Indian High Commission in collaboration with the temple. Videos circulating on social media showed individuals attacking worshippers outside the temple. The Indian High Commission condemned the incident, expressing serious concern over safety during such events and highlighting previous disruptions at similar gatherings in other Canadian cities.





Vuong's remarks were echoed by opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, who emphasized that all Canadians should have the right to practice their faith peacefully. He condemned the violence as "completely unacceptable" and called for a united effort to restore order in Canada. The incident has sparked outrage within both Canadian and Indian communities, prompting calls for stronger protective measures for religious minorities.







