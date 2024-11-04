



Following a violent incident at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada, where pro-Khalistani elements disrupted a consular camp, Mayor Patrick Brown announced plans to introduce a motion in the city council aimed at prohibiting protests outside places of worship. This announcement came just hours after the attack, which involved individuals wielding sticks and targeting worshippers, including women and children.





In his statement on social media, Brown emphasized that places of worship should be safe spaces free from violence and intimidation. He has requested the city solicitor to explore the legal aspects of implementing such a by-law for discussion at the next city council meeting. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters, including the Indian High Commission in Canada and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who stated that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.





The violent disruption has raised significant concerns within the Hindu community in Brampton, with local leaders expressing fears for their safety and calling for better security measures during such events. The Peel Regional Police are currently investigating the incident, which has sparked discussions about the broader implications of religious freedom and public safety in Canada.







