Pakistan Navy Tests Chinese Sourced CM-401 SMASH Ballistic Missile From Warship
On November 4, 2024, the Pakistan Navy successfully conducted a test launch of its so-called "indigenously developed SMASH ballistic missile from a warship. This missile is designed to enhance the Navy's capabilities in targeting both land and sea threats with high precision, boasting a range of 350 kilometers. The test was overseen by high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and involved scientists and engineers who contributed to the missile's development.
Key Features of The SMASH Missile
Range: 350 kilometers
Launch Mechanism: The missile is launched from an angled platform and transitions to a vertical trajectory mid-flight.
Navigation and Manoeuvrability: Equipped with advanced navigation systems, the SMASH can adjust its speed and trajectory during flight, making it difficult to intercept.
Chinese Supplied Weaponry: Exposing Pak Fakery
According to available information, the so-called "indigenous" ship-launched ballistic missile recently tested by Pakistan is most likely a variant of the Chinese CM-401 anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM), with some experts also mentioning the possibility of it being based on the CM-400 AKG design; essentially indicating that the missile is heavily derived from Chinese technology, even if presented as domestically developed by Pakistan.
While Pakistan claims the missile is indigenous, analysis suggests it is based on the Chinese CM-401 ASBM, a highly advanced missile with a near-space trajectory, making it difficult to intercept. Possibly they will use it as a counter to Indian Aircraft Carriers.
A crucial aspect of Pakistan's missile development has been its collaboration with China. This partnership has enabled Pakistan to leverage Chinese technology and expertise in missile design and production, accelerating its capabilities without extensive delays associated with independent development.
China has been a significant supplier of military technology to Pakistan, facilitating advancements in various defence systems. This relationship has allowed Pakistan to enhance its military capabilities rapidly while maintaining a degree of independence in its defence strategy.
Images of the test, released in an official video by the Pakistan Navy, show the SMASH missile being launched from an inclined position on the warship, followed by its adjustment to a vertical flight path. The launch platform is likely one of the Zulfiquar-class frigates, based on the Chinese Type 053H3 design, and equipped with inclined launchers initially intended for Chinese C-802 anti-ship missiles. Details on modifications to the ship’s control systems to integrate the SMASH missile are limited.
Master Proliferator
The close cooperation between Pakistan and China in military technology development underscores the deepening defence relations between the two nations. This partnership is characterized by significant arms transfers, joint development projects, and strategic military collaboration, which collectively enhance Pakistan's military capabilities.
China has become Pakistan's largest supplier of military equipment, accounting for nearly 47% of its arms imports. This relationship began in the 1960s and has evolved significantly, with China providing advanced systems like fighter jets, tanks, and missile defence systems.
Notable joint projects include the JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft and the Al-Khalid tank, both tailored to meet Pakistan's specific defence needs. The recent acquisition of the Chengdu J-10C fighter further exemplifies this collaboration, showcasing advanced technologies that surpass those of comparable Western aircraft.
Recent developments highlight Pakistan's acquisition of sophisticated systems such as the SLC-18 radar, which enhances its capabilities in tracking aerial threats and missile movements. This radar system not only improves Pakistan's defensive posture but also facilitates intelligence sharing with China.
The integration of China's BeiDou Satellite Navigation System into Pakistan's military infrastructure enhances precision strike capabilities, allowing for improved coordination between Chinese and Pakistani forces.
The two nations have increased the frequency and complexity of joint military exercises, fostering interoperability between their armed forces. These exercises aim to enhance readiness against common threats, particularly from India.
The Sino-Pakistani alliance serves as a counterbalance to Indian and American influence in the region. China's investment in Pakistan's Gwadar port is a strategic move to secure maritime routes critical for its energy supplies from the Persian Gulf. This partnership not only strengthens Pakistan's military capabilities but also positions China to project power in the Indian Ocean.
In Conclusion
The successful test of the SMASH missile may significantly enhance Pakistan's offensive and defensive capabilities in maritime warfare. It strengthens the Navy's A2/AD (Anti-Access/Area Denial) capabilities, providing a robust deterrent against potential threats in the Indian Ocean region. The missile's ability to engage high-value targets effectively alters the strategic balance in this critical area.
