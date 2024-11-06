On November 4, 2024, the Pakistan Navy successfully conducted a test launch of its so-called "indigenously developed SMASH ballistic missile from a warship. This missile is designed to enhance the Navy's capabilities in targeting both land and sea threats with high precision, boasting a range of 350 kilometers. The test was overseen by high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and involved scientists and engineers who contributed to the missile's development.

Key Features of The SMASH Missile

Range: 350 kilometers

Launch Mechanism: The missile is launched from an angled platform and transitions to a vertical trajectory mid-flight.

Navigation and Manoeuvrability: Equipped with advanced navigation systems, the SMASH can adjust its speed and trajectory during flight, making it difficult to intercept.

Chinese Supplied Weaponry: Exposing Pak Fakery

According to available information, the so-called "indigenous" ship-launched ballistic missile recently tested by Pakistan is most likely a variant of the Chinese CM-401 anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM), with some experts also mentioning the possibility of it being based on the CM-400 AKG design; essentially indicating that the missile is heavily derived from Chinese technology, even if presented as domestically developed by Pakistan.





While Pakistan claims the missile is indigenous, analysis suggests it is based on the Chinese CM-401 ASBM, a highly advanced missile with a near-space trajectory, making it difficult to intercept. Possibly they will use it as a counter to Indian Aircraft Carriers.





A crucial aspect of Pakistan's missile development has been its collaboration with China. This partnership has enabled Pakistan to leverage Chinese technology and expertise in missile design and production, accelerating its capabilities without extensive delays associated with independent development.

China has been a significant supplier of military technology to Pakistan, facilitating advancements in various defence systems. This relationship has allowed Pakistan to enhance its military capabilities rapidly while maintaining a degree of independence in its defence strategy.





Images of the test, released in an official video by the Pakistan Navy, show the SMASH missile being launched from an inclined position on the warship, followed by its adjustment to a vertical flight path. The launch platform is likely one of the Zulfiquar-class frigates, based on the Chinese Type 053H3 design, and equipped with inclined launchers initially intended for Chinese C-802 anti-ship missiles. Details on modifications to the ship’s control systems to integrate the SMASH missile are limited.





Master Proliferator



