



China is set to unveil its new Shenyang J-35A stealth fighter jet for the first time at the Air Show China 2024, scheduled to take place from November 12 to 17 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. This event marks a significant milestone as the J-35A becomes China's second operational stealth fighter, joining the previously introduced J-20, and positions China alongside the United States as one of the few nations with multiple fifth-generation stealth fighters





Design and Role: The J-35A is a medium-sized, multi-role stealth fighter primarily designed for aerial combat but also capable of air-to-ground missions. Its design is noted for its tail-plane configuration, which resembles that of the U.S. F-35, contrasting with the heavier J-20, which is more akin to the F-22 in terms of air superiority capabilities.

Operational Capabilities And Stealth Profile

Stealth Design Enhancements: The J-35A features an upgraded Radome without a pitot tube, which improves its radar evasion capabilities and suggests enhanced onboard sensors. The J-35A also features a Luneburg Lens, this addition aids in radar calibration, allowing for covert operations by managing the aircraft's radar signature during training exercises.

The Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) provides advanced targeting capabilities, enabling precise detection and engagement of targets at extended ranges. The modern Wide-Area Heads-Up Display HUD enhances pilot situational awareness and information display, improving response times in combat scenarios.

Aerodynamic Improvements: Redesigned Diverterless Supersonic Inlet (DSI): The DSI has been modified to reduce the radar cross-section while improving engine airflow, thereby enhancing stealth performance. The vertical stabilizers have been redesigned for better manoeuvrability and control, contributing to overall aerodynamic efficiency.

Updated Landing Gear Bay Doors: New designs for both nose and main landing gear bay doors enhance stealth and streamline the aircraft's profile, accommodating heavier ordnance. The J-35A is equipped with multiple internal and external hardpoints for carrying a variety of munitions, including air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs, enhancing its versatility in multi-role operations.

There are indications that a gun pod may be included, providing additional close-combat capabilities not present in its naval variant.

The aircraft is expected to be powered by either the WS-13 or RD-33-derived WS-21 engines, both of which offer comparable performance levels.

Originally developed for carrier operations, the J-35A has been adapted for land-based missions, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to enhance China's aerial combat capabilities across various domains.

Other Enhancements



Recent reports indicate that the J-35A has met the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) standards for technical performance and safety, suggesting it is ready for operational deployment. The aircraft has been under development for over a decade and may enter mass production soon.





The J-35A's development has been a meandering one but now it's clear China's Air Force has interest and export possibilities are significant.





The introduction of the J-35A aligns with China's broader strategy to modernize its military and assert its influence in the Asia-Pacific region. Analysts suggest that this aircraft will not only enhance China's aerial combat capabilities but also serve as a potential export product, especially to nations looking for alternatives to Western military technology.





China's advancements in stealth technology have raised concerns among regional neighbours and global powers, particularly given ongoing tensions in areas like Taiwan. The unveiling of the J-35A is part of a larger trend of increasing military capabilities aimed at bolstering national defence and projecting power beyond its borders.





As the J-35A prepares for its public debut at Air Show China, further details regarding its operational status and deployment plans are anticipated, which will provide deeper insights into China's military ambitions moving forward.







