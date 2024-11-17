



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence recently reviewed the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) role in enhancing coastal security. This review comes in the context of increasing maritime security threats, including illegal fishing, smuggling, and human trafficking, which the ICG is tasked with addressing.





The ICG has been designated as the primary authority responsible for coastal security within India's territorial waters. This includes coordination with various central and state agencies to ensure a comprehensive security framework.





The ICG employs a robust surveillance network comprising radar systems, automatic identification systems (AIS), and regular patrolling by ships and aircraft. This infrastructure is vital for monitoring maritime activities and responding to potential threats effectively.





The ICG conducts community interaction programs to educate local fishermen and coastal populations about security issues, encouraging them to act as "eyes and ears" for authorities. Regular training sessions for marine police personnel are also part of this initiative.





The review emphasized the need for an integrated approach involving the Indian Navy, Marine Police, and other stakeholders through joint operations centres. This collaboration aims to streamline operations and improve response times to incidents at sea.





The committee acknowledged that coastal security measures are an ongoing process, necessitating regular assessments and updates to protocols in light of evolving threats. This includes enhancing technological capabilities and inter-agency coordination.





The committee's focus on the ICG underscores its critical role in safeguarding India's extensive coastline, which is vital for national security and economic stability.







