The UKPNP (United Kashmir People's National Party) has strongly criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plan to host a trophy tour for the ICC Champions Trophy in regions of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). The party described the PCB's proposal as irresponsible and warned that it could exacerbate existing political tensions in the region. They emphasized that such actions undermine the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and could lead to further complications in an already sensitive political landscape.





This criticism comes amid a backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan regarding cricketing events. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously lodged formal objections with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the inclusion of PoK cities in the Champions Trophy tour itinerary. Following these objections, the ICC decided to remove these disputed areas from the tour schedule, limiting it to major cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad instead.





The PCB's initial announcement included plans for stops in scenic locations such as Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad, which are situated in PoK. However, after BCCI's intervention, these plans were swiftly put on hold by the ICC. The UKPNP's response highlights the ongoing complexities surrounding cricketing relations in South Asia, particularly concerning issues of territorial sovereignty and regional stability.







