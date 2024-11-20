



In Gwadar, Pakistan, protests have intensified against the Pakistan Coast Guard, with local residents alleging harassment and misconduct. The demonstrations began as a response to complaints about the Coast Guards' treatment of local transporters and have escalated significantly over recent days.





The protests have entered their fifth day, with demonstrators blocking highways and staging sit-ins. Hundreds of pilgrims returning from Iran have been stranded due to the blockade, as protesters have erected barricades on the Coastal Highway to express their grievances against the Coast Guards.





Protesters accuse the Coast Guards of harassing local transporters, seizing vehicles, and holding them for extended periods under the guise of inspections. These actions have led to significant disruptions in transportation and commerce in the region.





The local administration's attempts to negotiate with the protesters have been unsuccessful, leading to a stalemate. The protestors have vowed to continue their demonstrations until their demands are addressed, reflecting deep-seated frustrations over ongoing issues related to resource management and local governance.





This situation highlights broader tensions in Gwadar, where local communities feel marginalized amid development projects linked to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The protests underscore ongoing concerns about resource exploitation and inadequate governmental support for local needs.







