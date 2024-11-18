



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his significant visit to Nigeria, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 17 years. This visit is part of a broader three-nation tour that includes Brazil and Guyana, scheduled from November 17 to 21, 2024.





During his time in Nigeria, PM Modi engaged in fruitful discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on enhancing cooperation across various sectors including defence, technology, health, and education. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to addressing the development needs of the Global South.





In response to recent flooding in Nigeria, Modi announced that India would send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to support relief efforts. He expressed condolences for the lives lost due to the floods and highlighted India's solidarity with Nigeria during this crisis.





The two nations signed several Memoranda of Understanding aimed at fostering cultural exchange and enhancing customs cooperation. This reflects a mutual desire to deepen ties and expand collaboration in various domains.





PM Modi was awarded Nigeria's highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). He dedicated this honour to the people of India and expressed gratitude for the recognition of India-Nigeria relations.





Modi addressed the Indian community in Nigeria, acknowledging their role as a vital link between the two nations. He emphasized shared values such as democracy and diversity, which bind India and Nigeria together.





Following his visit to Nigeria, PM Modi has departed for Brazil to participate in the G20 Summit, where he will continue discussions on global economic cooperation and development issues. His visit not only aims to strengthen ties with Nigeria but also positions India as a proactive partner in addressing challenges faced by developing nations.







