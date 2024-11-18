



The Odisha delegation, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, commenced its visit to Singapore on November 17, 2024, with the primary goal of attracting global investments. This visit marks a significant step in promoting Odisha as a viable destination for international business, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, IT, and steel.





The day began with a briefing from Dr. Shilpak Ambule, the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, who emphasized the strengthening trade relations between India and Singapore. He highlighted Odisha's potential in chemicals, renewable energy, and skill development.





The Chief Minister discussed opportunities in IT, semiconductors, and smart city solutions. He assured Dr. Edward Morton (CT Metrix) of government support to develop a robust electronics ecosystem in Odisha.





Majhi urged Vivek Agarwal (Visa Group Limited) to expand operations in Odisha's steel and ferro-chrome sectors, focusing on increasing value-added products and job creation.





The discussions centred on bio-fertilizers, with Majhi encouraging Rabin Jhunjhunwala (Orind Singapore Pte Ltd) to establish a facility in Odisha with full government support.





The delegation visited Sembcorp Industries Ltd. to explore advancements in renewable energy. The Chief Minister announced the approval of Sembcorp's Green Ammonia project in Odisha, aligning with the state's commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.





Chief Minister Majhi described this trip as his first foreign visit as Chief Minister and emphasized the importance of Singapore's industrial ecosystem for learning and collaboration. He stated that Odisha's strategic location on India's eastern seaboard makes it an attractive hub for green fuels and renewable energy investments. The delegation's activities are part of the broader "Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025," aimed at showcasing the state's potential to global investors over the next three days.





This visit is expected to lay a strong foundation for future economic growth and collaboration between Odisha and international businesses.







