



Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a strong attack on former Home Minister P. Chidambaram in the Lok Sabha over the latter's remarks questioning the origin of terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack.





Chidambaram had suggested that there was "no evidence so far" that the attackers were Pakistani and raised the possibility of "homegrown terrorists." According to him, the investigation was mishandled as the attackers had not been apprehended or identified promptly.





Responding in Parliament during the Operation Sindoor debate, Amit Shah condemned Chidambaram's remarks, accusing the Congress leader of giving a "clean chit" to both the terrorists and Pakistan. Shah presented evidence such as voter numbers, rifles, and chocolates to assert the Pakistani identity of the attackers.





He emphasised that the attackers were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and underlined that two local men in Kashmir had been arrested for aiding the terrorists, as confirmed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).





Shah criticised the opposition for allegedly undermining national security by casting doubts on Pakistan's role and questioned why Congress always "bends over backwards" to protect the enemy.





The Home Minister highlighted that India's military response—Operation Sindoor—was decisive, aimed not at territorial gain but at eliminating terror nurseries sponsored by Pakistan, providing justice to victims' families, and sending a clear message that India will not tolerate terrorism or nuclear blackmail.





The parliamentary debate, initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saw multiple government figures including External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and BJP MPs participating, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to speak later. The discussion focused on condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack and detailing India's strong diplomatic and military posture in response.





Based On A NDTV Report







