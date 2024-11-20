



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun are scheduled to meet today, November 20, 2024, in Laos during the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Plus (ADMM-Plus) meeting. This marks a significant moment as it is the first high-level interaction between the two nations since their militaries completed disengagement in eastern Ladakh last month and resumed joint patrols in the Depsang region.





This meeting is particularly noteworthy as it follows a period of heightened tensions between India and China, especially after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020, which led to a severe military standoff.





The discussions are expected to focus on regional stability, border management, and further confidence-building measures to improve bilateral relations. Both ministers are likely to review the recent patrolling agreements and assess the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.





The backdrop includes a recent agreement on troop disengagement and a series of diplomatic engagements between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, indicating a thawing of relations after years of tension.





This meeting is seen as a crucial step towards rebuilding trust and cooperation between India and China. It follows earlier discussions at various levels, including meetings between foreign ministers, which have aimed at resolving outstanding issues stemming from past conflicts. The ADMM-Plus platform also allows for broader discussions involving other regional powers, enhancing multilateral security cooperation.







