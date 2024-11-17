



India is poised to strengthen its defence cooperation with Nigeria during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, which marks the first trip by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years. A key focus of this visit is the potential sale of India's indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), known as Prachand, to the Nigerian Army. This helicopter is designed for multi-role combat and has been tailored for operations in diverse environments, making it suitable for Nigeria's military needs.





The Prachand helicopter, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is India's first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter. It features advanced capabilities for ground attack and aerial combat, specifically designed to operate in challenging terrains such as deserts and mountains.





Nigeria's military has expressed a strong interest in acquiring approximately 12 twin-engine attack helicopters to enhance its operational capabilities against threats like Boko Haram insurgents. The Nigerian Army has previously indicated that a lack of airpower has hindered its effectiveness in counter-terrorism operations.





Modi's visit to Nigeria is part of a broader three-nation tour that also includes Brazil and Guyana, aimed at reinforcing India's strategic partnerships across the Global South. The discussions are expected to cover various areas, including defence, maritime security, and economic collaboration.





The potential deal for the Prachand helicopters represents a significant milestone for India’s defence exports, particularly as it competes against established models like the Turkish T-129 ATAK and the European Tiger HAD helicopters. Winning this contract would not only enhance India's position in the global arms market but also signify a deepening of military ties with Nigeria.





India and Nigeria have been collaborating on defence matters since 2007, with initiatives ranging from military training programs to intelligence sharing. This partnership has been further solidified through recent counterterrorism discussions at high levels between both nations.





The Indian Navy's engagement in maritime security operations in the Gulf of Guinea also highlights the strategic nature of their relationship. This includes joint naval exercises aimed at addressing piracy and enhancing maritime safety in crucial trade routes.





PM Modi's visit to Nigeria is not just about strengthening bilateral relations but also about positioning India as a key player in Africa's defence landscape through strategic arms sales like the Prachand helicopter. This aligns with India's broader goal of enhancing its influence and partnerships within the continent.







