



SpaceX successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) GSAT-20 satellite, also known as GSAT-N2, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 19, 2024. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first commercial collaboration between ISRO and SpaceX, with the satellite weighing 4,700 kg and designed for a 14-year operational lifespan.





The SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifted off at 12:01 AM EST, with the satellite expected to separate shortly after.





The GSAT-20 is equipped with a high-throughput Ka-band payload capable of delivering 48 Gbps of data transmission capacity across 32 beams. This technology is intended to enhance broadband services and provide in-flight connectivity throughout India, including remote areas.





Following the successful launch, ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) in Hassan, Karnataka, took control of the satellite. Preliminary data indicates that GSAT-20 is in good health and all systems are functioning as expected. The MCF will conduct a series of manoeuvres over the next two weeks to position the satellite into its final geostationary orbit approximately 36,000 kilometers above the Earth's equator.





The GSAT-20 satellite represents a leap forward in India's communication capabilities. It will support various applications including broadband services critical for India's Smart Cities Mission and will bridge the digital divide in underserved regions. This launch also underscores ISRO's evolving strategy to collaborate with international partners for advanced space missions, particularly when domestic launch vehicles cannot accommodate heavier payloads.







