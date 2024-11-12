



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, emphasizing the ongoing progress in India-Russia relations. This meeting took place on November 11, 2024, as part of Manturov's two-day visit to India aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors.





Both leaders expressed a commitment to strengthening economic relations, particularly through the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation (IGC-TEC), which they will co-chair in New Delhi on November 12. The IGC-TEC serves as the primary forum for monitoring and advancing bilateral economic cooperation, which has been a cornerstone of India-Russia relations since its establishment in 1992.





The conversation also covered energy cooperation and connectivity initiatives, reflecting both nations' interests in enhancing logistical frameworks that facilitate trade.





Modi welcomed the collaborative efforts made by both countries to implement decisions from his recent visits to Russia and discussions with President Vladimir Putin. He reiterated his warm greetings to Putin and expressed hope for continued dialogue between the two nations.





Modi's remarks highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation, stating, "Glad to meet Russia’s First Deputy PM Denis Manturov today. Happy to see that teams on both sides are working together to implement decisions taken during my recent visits".





As part of this visit, Manturov also participated in the India-Russia Business Forum in Mumbai, which focused on expanding business ties and included discussions on industrial collaboration, financial technology, and logistics. The forum is seen as a crucial platform for fostering deeper economic links between the two countries.





There is a strong ongoing partnership between India and Russia, particularly as both nations aim to achieve a bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030. This goal reflects their shared commitment to enhancing economic ties amid evolving global dynamics.







